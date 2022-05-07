Nantwich Clinic team fly high with Zipwire fundraiser

Staff at Nantwich Clinic are flying with their fundraising efforts for Parkinson’s UK!

In their latest challenge, they sped across Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales on the longest, fastest zipwire in Europe.

The team have already raised around £4,000 from bake sales, quizzes, a cheese and wine and charity auction, and virtually walked the length of the Three Peaks.

Clinic Manager Sarah Mottram said: “All of the team know someone who lives with Parkinson’s – a family member or friend and of course we also have patients living with the disease.

“Every year we choose a different charity and this year it seemed fitting to help raise awareness for Parkinson’s UK as it’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

“Around 145,000 people are living with Parkinson’s in the UK and there is currently no cure.”

There is a local South Cheshire support group available for anyone in the area living with Parkinson’s.

To find out more about the group’s activities, contact Carol Buckingham on 07749 596425.

Nantwich Clinic’s health hub is based off Newcastle Road in Willaston, opposite Cheerbrook Farm Shop.