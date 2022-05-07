REVIEW: The Gang Show, Crewe Lyceum Theatre

This week Crewe Lyceum is on the crest of a wave and hosting the Crewe Gang Show, writes Claire Faulkner.

Every two years since 1938, the South West Cheshire Scouts put on a production full of music, laughter and entertainment.

The 2020 show had to be cancelled due to Covid, but this year the Scouts are back, and from the performance I saw on Thursday night they certainly didn’t disappoint the audience.

It was a really fun show to watch and made me laugh a lot.

All of the company looked strong on stage, and it’s clear that lots of work has gone in behind the scenes to produce such a fantastic show.

I don’t underestimate that bravery it must take to stand on the stage at The Lyceum and sing a solo, so congratulations to those who did, particularly to those cast members who played in ‘Our Journey to the Emerald City.’

Some of the bigger musical numbers were fantastic.

The tribute to Madness in ‘One Step Beyond’ worked incredibly well, it looked and sounded amazing, and ‘when we all fall asleep, where do we go?’ sounded beautiful.

The laughter was provided by sketches throughout, ‘Two Cubs and a Brownie’ had the audience in hysterics and ‘A Room is not Enough’ provided an alternative view of a Bond villain during lockdown.

The audience gave the cast a standing ovation on Thursday night, and they deserved it.

The Gang Show is on at The Lyceum until Saturday May 7.