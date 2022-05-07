Stapeley House Tea Room moves to new Nantwich location

The owners of the popular Stapeley House Tea Room have had a real result – by moving to a new location at Nantwich Town FC!

They opened their new permanent outlet this week called “The Tea Lounge” at the club’s Optimum Pay Stadium off Waterlode.

It will be open seven days a week from 9am-3pm for the public to eat in or take out food and drink as they offer an “on the go” service.

It serves breakfasts, hot lunches, fresh sandwiches and homemade cakes.

Stapeley Tea Room, formerly on London Road in Stapeley, was founded five years ago and has developed a loyal following and customer base.

As well as the Tea Lounge, staff will also be providing match day food for all supporters, sponsors and players from next season.

A club spokesperson said: “We are confident we will be offering Premiership standard food for all home and visiting fans and the players too!

“They are also serving take away tea, coffee and hot food on Saturday mornings for our Community football sessions so please treat yourself and your kids to drinks and food before, during and after the session.

“We truly believe this is a real game changer for the football club.

“More people will discover our hidden gem and since opening we have already had enquiries about function room hire for weddings, birthdays and special anniversaries with bespoke catering from the Tea Room available.”

Club Chairman Jon Gold said: “The quality of the food is outstanding.

“I stayed for a few hours and I couldn’t believe how busy it was!

“It’s a real credit to Karen, Jane and their team that their customers couldn’t wait for them to reopen and I’m so pleased they have chosen Nantwich Town to open their Tea Lounge 7 days a week

“Having a Tea Lounge open at our club is an absolute delight.

“It’s amazing to see so many new faces here already within the first few days and this partnership and exposure should be fantastic for both parties.

“Please do come and sample the Tea Lounge’s food whether eating in or taking away – and I’d remind both residents and businesses that NTFC is also a perfect place to host any large event with our Atherton & Associates Wealth Management Ltd suite with the Tea Room able to provide the catering.

“Great news also that we can now serve take away tea, coffee and refreshments to our many parents of community football on Saturday mornings too.”

To view menus and reserve tables call 01270 620145 or visit https://stapeleyhousetearoom.co.uk/