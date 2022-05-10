Annual “Weaver Wander” vehicle rally to take place May 14

The popular Weaver Wander vintage vehicle rally is set to take place in South Cheshire this weekend.

This year, the rally will start on May 14 at the newly refurbished White Lion pub in Hankelow, a few miles outside Nantwich.

It usually attracts hundreds of owners who are keen to drive their vintage cars and bikes on a route around South Cheshire.

There’s no restriction on the age or type of vehicles that be entered other than they must be “road legal”.

A spokesperson for Crewe & Nantwich Weaver Rotary, organisers, said: “We are not able to hold the ‘Start Parade’ through the centre of Nantwich and have decided to start the event from the centre of Hankelow on the village green outside the newly refurbished White Lion pub.

“As in previous years, we will plan two separate 80 mile routes and one 50 mile route through the Cheshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire and Welsh countryside.

“The registration will be conducted in the White Lion and the proprietors of the White Lion will be making bacon and sausage ‘baps’ along with tea and coffee available for purchase.”

The final destination for the 2022 Wander will be Hankelow Hall where afternoon cream teas will be available from the ‘Chance’ charity.

Further news and entry form can be found on the rotary webpage here.