Audlem man jailed for eight and a half years for manslaughter

in Audlem / Crime / Incident / News / Village News May 11, 2022
Daniel Griffiths - Audlem manslaughter

A man who killed his victim after beating him with a baseball bat at their Audlem home has today been jailed for eight years and six months.

Daniel Griffiths was sentenced at Chester Crown Court after being convicted last week of manslaughter of Andrew Guy.

Griffiths, 43, was found guilty of killing Andrew after he believed he was chatting up his partner.

He repeatedly beat Andrew with a baseball bat shortly after he had sent his partner the text message ‘on way babe, 10 mins’.

After the attack at Griffith’s property on Stafford Street, Audlem, Andrew returned to his mother’s home in nearby Buerton.

But the 54-year-old was in significant pain throughout the night and the following morning his body was found by his mother.

The attack happened in October last year after Andrew had travelled to his mother’s home by train from Bournemouth where he had been living for around four months.

Andrew arrived at the home of Griffiths and his partner at around 7pm to bring them drugs.

Andrew Guy - victim - manslaughter
Andrew Guy

 

Griffiths dragged Andrew in and out of the property and used a baseball bat to hit him in the stomach and leg.

The blows to his leg left him with dented marks which he covered with a T-shirt.

Andrew managed to drive back to Buerton and collect a takeaway in Market Drayton before telling his mother what had happened.

The following morning Andrew was found in the bathroom. An ambulance attended but paramedics and his mother could not revive Andrew.

baseball bat used in manslaughter case
Baseball bat used in attack

