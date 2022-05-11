Major employers back 2022 Nantwich Food Festival

Major South Cheshire employers like Mornflake and Boughey Distribution have thrown their support behind the returning Nantwich Food Festival.
And other local businesses like Whitegates, Applewood and Snugburys have also backed the event.
The festival returns September 2-4, three years on from the last due to the two Covid cancellations.
Mornflake will give its name to a Gourmet Food Hall filled with delicacies from across the world.
And Boughey will sponsor the market-style town square area during the three-day event.
Mornflake has been involved in the festival for 15 years, and its marquee will be sited on the Bowling Green car-park.
Managing director James Lea said: “Mornflake is a long-standing supporter of Nantwich Food Festival and we are delighted to be working with organisers to make this year’s event a special one.
“We are tremendously proud of our local roots and for years we have helped turn Nantwich into a foodie heaven promoting the town and Cheshire as home to so many quality food and drink producers.
“Generations of families have enjoyed our products and we look forward to meeting them again at the festival and championing that most versatile and healthy of products – Mornflake oats!”
There will be a packed programme of attractions including chef demonstrations, children’s activities and stalls. Main areas will be the town square, Love Lane and Nantwich Civic Hall.
Festival director Christine Farrall said: “The Mornflake stand, with its eye-catching colourful displays, is always a draw to the thousands of visitors throughout the weekend.
“The staff are polite, helpful and I can never pass the stand without buying the muesli breakfast cereals.
“The company’s support of the festival over many years has without doubt contributed to its growth and success.
“It is a great friend of this important local event which does so much to showcase Nantwich as a destination town.
“The fact we have Mornflake onboard also helps us attract further support from the local business community and for that we are grateful.
“New to the Festival for 2022 is Boughey, who will sponsor the market-styled town centre area, which replaces the marquee that had been there in recent years.
“Boughey first approached the Festival organisers before the first Covid lockdown, so it is very pleasing to see that their enthusiasm for supporting the Festival has continued. We are delighted to welcome them as one of our Gold Sponsors.”
Other sponsors include Nantwich businesses Applewood Independent Financial Advisors and Hall Smith Whittingham Solicitors who for the third year are joint Gold Sponsors of the marquee at Love Lane.
Silver Sponsors this year are Whitegates Estate and Letting Agents, who will sponsor the very busy Children’s Marquee.
Completing the current major sponsors are ice cream specialists, Snugburys, who will sponsor the Music Stage in Love Lane.
The festival remains free to all and led by volunteers.
Christine added: “We couldn’t manage without all those local people who lend a hand in the run up to the event and over festival weekend.
“There’s a huge number of roles and we hope to attract families who have moved into Nantwich on new developments. It’s a great way to make friends and their support will be invaluable.”
Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available, and enquiries should be made in the first instance to Nanna Pedley at [email protected]
