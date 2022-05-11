Talented Nantwich marathon runner joins Team GB

A talented runner from Nantwich has been selected to represent Team GB at Duathlon championships in the next 12 months, writes Jonathan White.

Katie Latham recently finished the Manchester Marathon with a personal best time of 3 hours 10 minutes, placing her in the top 30 for her F35 age group.

Katie is a member of Nantwich Running Club and regularly completes her training and race preparation on club nights in the town.

Now she has been selected for the Team GB squad at both the European Duathalon Championships in Bilbao in September and in the World Duathalon Championships in Ibiza in 2023.

Duathlon is an athletic event that consists of a running leg, followed by a cycling leg and then another running leg in a format similar to triathlons.

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “Katie is a fantastic asset to our club and she is having a spectacular season.

“Her dedication and hard work in training are delivering exceptional results this season.”

Nantwich Running Club was launched in March 2021 by Willaston runner Mike Stevens and now has more than 400 members.

The club meets at Nantwich Town Football Club and members train in small groups of 10 people for up to 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are 11 chatty pace groups, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

For further information relating to Nantwich Running Club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk

(Pics supplied with permission)