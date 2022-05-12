Former world darts champion Hankey jailed for Cheshire sex assault

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has been jailed after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman in Cheshire.

Hankey appeared at Chester Crown Court today (May 12) where he was sentenced to two years in prison.

The 54-year-old, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

During the hearing, the court was told how Hankey had sexually assaulted a woman at an address in Cheshire on September 2021.

Unbeknown to him, the incident was caught on camera.

The victim reported the incident to police on Thursday September 16 and Hankey was arrested the same day.

During questioning he denied committing the offence, and subsequently answered ‘no comment’ after being shown the video footage.

However, when he appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday April 14 he pleaded guilty to the sexual assault.

Following the sentencing Detective Constable Laura Bradshaw, of the Cheshire Police Public Protection Directorate, who led the investigation said: “I would like to commend the victim for the courage and bravery that see has shown throughout the investigation.

“The evidence she provided proved vital in Hankey’s prosecution and left him with no option but to plead guilty to the charge against him.

“While the victim will never be able to forget what Hankey subjected her to, I do hope that the conclusion of this case provides some closure and enables her to move forward with her life.

“I also hope that this case encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report them to us.

“Cheshire Constabulary treats all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, and any reports will be thoroughly investigated, with the wishes and needs of the victim as our main priority.

“Victims should never feel ashamed to talk about what they have been subjected to.

“They will receive the help and support they need from our specialist officers, as well as from other support agencies we work alongside, and all victims of sexual offences have the right to anonymity.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, or know of someone who has, call police on 101 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/how-to-report-rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.