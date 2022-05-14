Cheshire Police launch two-week firearms surrender

People in Cheshire who have firearms are being urged to hand them in to police as part of a two-week surrender.

The firearms amnesty, from May 12-29, means all guns can be handed over anonymously at police stations throughout Cheshire.

But officers warn that an investigation will be launched if a weapon handed in during the surrender is found to have been used in a crime.

The surrender also applies to imitation firearms, illegal antique guns and ammunition.

Anyone who surrenders their firearm or ammunition during this time will not face prosecution for being in possession of the item, for the time they are bringing it to surrender.

Police say surrendering these items, as well as airsoft weapons or BB guns, could prevent them finding their way to criminals.

Chief Inspector James Wilson said: “The next two weeks are an opportunity for people to hand in firearms anonymously without facing prosecution.

“I’d encourage those who know they are in possession of a gun, ammunition or air soft weapon to hand them in but I’d also ask you to check lofts and sheds for any guns that may have been long-forgotten.

“It goes without saying that these weapons are incredibly dangerous but by handing them over to police you are preventing them from potentially being placed into the hands of criminals who use them to cause serious harm, make threats and intimidate people within our community.”

To hand in a firearm or ammunition please ensure they are carefully wrapped and packaged before being brought into one of the following helpdesks:

Crewe Police Station, Civic Centre, Crewe open 8am – 8pm Monday to Saturday

Northwich Police Station, Chester Way, Northwich open 8am – 8pm Monday to Saturday

Blacon Police Station, Blacon Road, Chester open 8am – 8pm Monday to Saturday

Warrington Police Station, Arpley Street, Warrington open 8am – 8pm Monday to Saturday

Widnes Police Station, Gerrard Street, Widnes open 8am – 8pm Monday to Saturday

Macclesfield Police Station, Brunswick Street, Macclesfield open 8am – 8pm Monday to Saturday

All helpdesks are open between 8-6pm on Sundays.

If you are concerned about an illegal gun you may be in possession of please contact Cheshire Constabulary online https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us or contact 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

(Library image from previous firearms surrender campaign in Cheshire)