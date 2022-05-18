The Cat FM earns small-scale DAB licence from Ofcom

Crewe and Nantwich community radio station The Cat FM has won a DAB licence from Ofcom.

The station was among the winners of the round 2 bid to provide SSDAB (small-scale DAB) Radio in the North West.

Paul Simpson (pictured), director at The Cat, said: “We are very pleased that South Cheshire DAB have won the bid covering our area and will be working with them to bring DAB radio to the residents of Crewe and Nantwich in the near future.

“This is the next evolution for The Cat from its beginnings back in 1993 including internet broadcasting, FM and now DAB, so get your DAB radios ready.

“As technology moves on The Cat has been keeping up with this by expanding the FM into smart devices and a dedicated app, adding additional channels onto the digital mediums.

“The next step for the Cat is DAB, the growing medium for radio in the UK and we look forward to being able to offer this service to our listeners.”

Other community radio stations in the region were also successful in winning bids, such as Moorlands Radio, and Canalside Radio.

The Cat broadcasts 24 hours a day on 107.9 FM from Cheshire College South & West to Crewe, Nantwich, Sandbach and the surrounding villages and rural areas.