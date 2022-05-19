High Sheriff of Cheshire to open Bunbury Village Day

The High Sheriff of Cheshire will be guest of honour at the Medieval-themed Bunbury Village Day on June 25.

Jeannie France-Hayhurst is one of 55 High Sheriffs installed across in the UK appointed by Her Majesty the Queen to promote wellbeing and prosperity of their region, to keep the peace, uphold the law and support the Judiciary.

And the event will also feature a HistoriaNormannis group who will bring the late 12th century to life, with a mix of craft displays, combat demonstrations and living history.

They will have a display of medieval weapons, armour, and provide a sense of what the world was like 800 years ago.

One of the organisers Debbie Pulford said: “We are also thrilled that we will be joined by our friends from English Heritage’s Beeston Castle.

“They will be setting up a Medieval HQ selling dress up weaponry, providing an opportunity to find out more about their work, as well as a chance to try your hand at junior jousting.”

Evening entertainment will come from The Lost Boys, a Bunbury-based covers band playing R&B andRock/Britpop, as well as Green Bullet, who play rock, punk and indie covers.

There will be a bar, BBQ, a parade led by Chester Brass Band, Bunbury Royalty – the Rose Queen & King, stalls, a traditional WI café, fairground rides and a classic vehicle display.

Residents are being urged to join the Medieval theme and come as Knights, Princesses, Jesters and Villagers.

More details available here.