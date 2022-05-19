Rock star’s wife to stage book event in Nantwich

The wife of former Slade frontman Noddy Holder will be in Nantwich to talk about her debut novel next week.

Suzan Holder will unveil her romantic comedy with a musical twist when she appears at Nantwich Bookshop on Friday May 27.

Suzan, from Macclesfield, has worked as a journalist and TV producer and now has a monthly column in Cheshire Life magazine.

She landed a three-book deal with One More Chapter, an imprint of Harper Collins for her ‘rom-coms for rock chicks’.

As well as her new book ‘Shake It Up, Beverley, she will be recalling funny stories from her own rock ‘n’ roll life at the event from 6pm.

‘Shake It Up, Beverley’ tells the story of a Beatles-mad single mum who gets herself into all sorts of trouble when she tries internet dating.

Lonely Bev in Liverpool wants to find someone to hold her hand but ends up crying ‘Help!’ when she finds herself making headline news instead.

The novel is based on Suzan’s original play which was due to tour UK theatres before the pandemic wrecked those plans.

She said: “When I realised we couldn’t move forward with the stage version I threw myself into writing a book.

“Writing comedy certainly cheered me up during lockdown and now I hope Bev’s story will entertain readers too.”

Drawing on her years as a reporter and executive producer on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’, she has written a modern love story into which she has added her own love for music.

“Music is something that connects people and can instantly transport them to a particular place or time,” she added.

“For Beverley in the book it’s all about The Beatles, she has grown up with their music and it comforts her in times of trouble like nothing else can.

“The question is… will she ever find a man to love as much as she loves Paul McCartney?”

The book has been released digitally, in audio format and in paperback and is receiving rave reviews.

Suzan’s second book ‘Rock ‘n’ Rose’ set at Graceland the Memphis home of Elvis Presley, is due out later this year.

“Nantwich Bookshop is a wonderful place and I’m thrilled Steve and Denise have asked me to come and meet book lovers there.

“I’ve watched Noddy sign autographs for years so it’s crazy when people ask me to sign their books … but I love it!”

Suzan and Noddy Holder live in Cheshire and have been together for more than 30 years.

They have a 27 year old son called Django.

Tickets are £10, includes snacks and copy of the book.

Tickets available by calling Nantwich Bookshop and Coffee Lounge on 01270 611665 or emailing [email protected]