Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Trust appoints new Chief Executive

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has appointed Ian Moston as its new Chief Executive.

Mr Moston has 18 years’ NHS board level experience with a track record of NHS service improvement and innovation.

He says he is passionate about improving experience for both staff and patients and is “driven by the ambition to create the collaborative strategic leadership needed to create a socially just NHS for all”.

Dennis Dunn, chairman of Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Following a national search for our next inspirational Chief Executive I’m delighted to announce the appointment of Ian Moston.

“Ian joins us from the Northern Care Alliance and formerly of the Christie.

“Ian brings a depth of NHS experience and is passionate about patients’ support and the equality of our service. We are delighted to have recruited such a talented leader.”

Mr Moston began his career in NHS finance at Crewe Health Authority and since then has operated in finance director roles in primary care, acute and specialist provider settings before moving onto a year with the then regulator, NHS Trust Development Authority (now NHS Improvement).

He returned to the North West to join The Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust in 2014 as Chief Finance Officer.

He spent eight years as a non-executive director for Weaver Vale Housing Trust and is currently an independent council member of the University of Salford.

He said: “I believe that Mid Cheshire Hospitals FT has a unique and pivotal role to play in how Cheshire recovers healthily, socially, and economically from the aftermath of COVID 19.

“I am hugely excited to have been appointed Chief Executive and look forward to working alongside the excellent leadership team to deliver the place-based strategy, along with the proposed built environment and digital transformation.”

He is expected to join Mid Cheshire in the early autumn – in the meantime, Russ Favager continues in the role of Interim Chief Executive.