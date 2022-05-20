Nantwich schools and businesses team up for Jubilee celebration

Nantwich schools, businesses and the town’s museum are teaming up for a joint initiative to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Nantwich Educational Partnership (NEP) has approached nine businesses in Nantwich to seek space in their windows to showcase the artistic talents of the town’s young people.

Visitors to the town can follow a map created by local illustrator, Scarlett Lacy, and walk their way through the decades of the Queen’s reign.

It begins with a celebration of her coronation in Chic Interiors and finishes with the Platinum Jubilee celebration in AT Welch in Hospital Street.

NEP chair Boo Edleston, head at Pear Tree Primary in Stapeley, said: “We have had tremendous support from the museum alongside shops within the town who have generously agreed to make space for artwork created by pupils at 17 local primary and secondary schools.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the jubilee, showcase our young people’s creative talents and ensure our families are actively encouraged to be part of our town.

“All involved are independent businesses and the NEP recognises the power of working together and buying locally.

“This has been a lot of work but as the displays are unveiled from May 23rd we are hoping that the three weeks of the installation will really draw people into our town and enjoy how our young people have artistically interrupted the history of the Queen’s reign.”

Pupils involved in the project are from Acton Primary School, Audlem St James Primary, The Berkeley Primary, Brine Leas Secondary, Bridgemere Primary, Calveley Primary, Highfields Primary, Millfields Primary, Malbank Secondary, Nantwich Primary Academy, Pear Tree Primary, St Annes Primary, Stapeley Broad Lane Primary, Sound and District Primary, Weaver Primary, Willaston Primary and Wrenbury Primary.

The walk and artwork will be available and on display between May 23 and June 10.

