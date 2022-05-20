Dear Editor

Anyone living in and around Crewe is now well aware that the A530 Middlewich Road is closed with sections out of bounds until November 2023.

A couple of weeks in and we’ve seen the mayhem caused by the loss of this key route from Nantwich to Middlewich, a ‘confusion’ of diversion signs and have our own ‘personal’ tales to tell of the knock-on impacts.

Despite being an important strategic site in the Local Plan, I cannot find (despite trawling through planning applications, reports, maps and plans), a single hint of the major disruption that’s now being imposed on Crewe and surrounding areas.

I’ve read complex traffic modelling plans for the finished road layout, improved long-term traffic connectivity and air quality management solutions.

I’ve found conditions and informatives for elements of the wider site management, even down to wheel-washing procedures.

But I can’t find a thing about when and how a whopping 80-week scheme of road closures was approved!

It’s not surprising then, that there appears to have been no evaluation of the social and economic costs of this scheme for residents, businesses and of course, the impact on patients, visitors and staff of Leighton Hospital, our principal emergency medical centre.

So who knew?

Residents, parish and town councils, the ward member and interested parties make no mention of an 80-week road closures scheme in their comments on the planning portal.

Nor does the data appear to have been available to the Planning Committee to inform their debate in July 2019 – it’s not even mentioned.

So if you knew or were there, please share, otherwise the question remains; who knew?”

Yours,

Cllr Janet Clowes

Conservative Group Leader

Cheshire East Council