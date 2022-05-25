Free fishing events to be staged in Nantwich and other towns

“Let’s Fish” Canal & River Trust free angler taster sessions are set to reel in a record year in Cheshire.

More than 20 events are being staged in Nantwich and other parts of the county in summer and autumn.

It’s part of one of the biggest participation initiatives encouraging adults and children to enjoy angling and spending time by water.

The waterways and wellbeing charity, which cares for 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England and Wales, will be hosting taster days at six venues across Cheshire as part of its national programme of more than 500 introductory events.

These will be in Nantwich, Runcorn, Chester (Christleton), Ellesmere Port (Hooton), Macclesfield and Winsford.

They are being supported by local angling clubs and funded from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

All participants will receive free one-to-one tuition from qualified licensed coaches.

The introductory fishing events are suitable for adults, and children aged six and above.

The events culminate in a national celebration of young people and fishing linked to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Young people (age 6-20) will compete in a local Commonwealth Community Celebration Event taking place in Nantwich on Sunday July 17.

Mark Parry, Canal & River Trust angling manager, said: “Fishing is fun, it’s good for your mind and body, and it’s something the whole family can enjoy.

“Summer 2022 marks ten years since canals in England and Wales were put in trust to the nation and became a charitable cause.

“It’s fantastic that we’re going to be able to offer Let’s Fish! to more people than ever, with space for thousands of people to receive one-to-one tuition from our experienced coaches.

“Spending time by the water fishing is a feel-good accessible activity that people can do in the heart of our towns and cities, with canals being local and on-the-doorstep for millions of people.

“The Let’s Fish! programme hosts many events within walking distance of the local community in places where everyone, regardless of background or ability, can take part, with all the equipment provided.”

For details of this year’s current event programme, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/lets-fish

To manage numbers on site, participants are required to book their place in advance.