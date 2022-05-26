Dear Editor

All Cheshire East Conservatives are delighted by the £12 million fund that this Government has allocated to Family Hubs.

Some of this money is now coming to Cheshire East.

In February, Cheshire East Council which is controlled by a Labour/Independent coalition proposed a budget which included cuts to Early Help in Children’s Services.

The Conservative group voted against.

We are all delighted by the news that the cuts are being mitigated by this grant from Government which gives Cheshire East up to £1 million to formulate our own Family Hubs.

All of the Conservative Cheshire East Councillors congratulate the Officers who formulated this bid which will help ameliorate the cuts in Council funding.

Yours

Cllr Jos Saunders

Cheshire East Council