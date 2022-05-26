6 hours ago
Nantwich estate agent appeal amid trips to help Ukraine refugees
1 day ago
Nantwich Town Council to stage Queen’s Jubilee celebrations
1 day ago
Nominations open for Nantwich Food Awards 2022
1 day ago
All residents safe after Audlem nursing home gas leak incident
1 day ago
School Covid rates drop amid mental health warning on pupils
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Three-day arts and crafts festival planned for Bunbury

in Bunbury / Village News May 26, 2022
Bunbury St Boniface Church - pic by Tigerboy1966 under creative commons licence

Artists and craftspeople are being offered the chance to exhibit and sell their work at a three-day arts and crafts festival in Bunbury.

The event, dubbed Inspire22, will be held at St Boniface Church in the village.

Organisers hope it will be awash with flower displays, paintings, ceramics, jewellery, textiles, embroidery, metalwork and woodwork when it opens to the public on Friday July 15.

“Any specialism is welcome,” said Elaine Crotty, one of the organisers.

There will also be a café, craft demonstrations and an exhibition of photographs taken by keen amateurs in Bunbury.

Anyone interested in exhibiting and selling their works of art during the festival is asked to contact www.stbonifacebunbury.org on [email protected] or call 07860 128427.

The closing date for submissions is June 14.

All proceeds from the event will help to restore and maintain Bunbury’s historic church.

(Pic by Tigerboy1966 under creative commons licence)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.