Three-day arts and crafts festival planned for Bunbury

Artists and craftspeople are being offered the chance to exhibit and sell their work at a three-day arts and crafts festival in Bunbury.

The event, dubbed Inspire22, will be held at St Boniface Church in the village.

Organisers hope it will be awash with flower displays, paintings, ceramics, jewellery, textiles, embroidery, metalwork and woodwork when it opens to the public on Friday July 15.

“Any specialism is welcome,” said Elaine Crotty, one of the organisers.

There will also be a café, craft demonstrations and an exhibition of photographs taken by keen amateurs in Bunbury.

Anyone interested in exhibiting and selling their works of art during the festival is asked to contact www.stbonifacebunbury.org on [email protected] or call 07860 128427.

The closing date for submissions is June 14.

All proceeds from the event will help to restore and maintain Bunbury’s historic church.

(Pic by Tigerboy1966 under creative commons licence)