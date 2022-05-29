1 day ago
Nantwich pupils scoop honours in art and writing competition

in Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges May 29, 2022
Bridgemere - art and handwriting competition

Pupils from Nantwich primary schools have scooped awards in a Rotary Art and Handwriting competition.

Eleven schools submitted entries with the theme of the competition “My Favourite Time Of Year”.

Judges were Rotarian Michael Tiddy and calligraphy expert Frances Passmore.

Silver medals and gift vouchers were presented to 35 pupils representing the best entrants from each school.

Gold medals and £25 gift vouchers were presented to the best overall entries in each category.

Crewe and Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan and Rotary Club President Tony Webb presented the prizes.

KS2 ArtGold medal winners were:

• Ben Case Key Stage 1 Art
• Halle Duncalf and Isabella Kiss (Joint Winners) Key Stage 2 Art
• Georgina Hart – Key Stage 1 Handwriting
• Clarisa Fasie Key Stage 2 Handwriting

Further prizes of £50 each were also presented to four schools which is to be used to further enhance the school’s facilities.

Rotary Club of Nantwich President Tony Webb said: “We would like to thank all the children who took part and the teachers at their schools for supporting them.

“Once again the competition has been a showcase for the strength of both art and handwriting in our local schools.”

The children’s work will be on display in Nantwich Museum until June 4.

