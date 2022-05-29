St Mary’s Acton to host exhibition during Jubilee weekend

St Mary’s Acton will host an exhibition to setup a duo of events during the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend.

On Saturday June 4 they are hosting a Jubilee-themed exhibition inside the church from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The exhibition is free entry and will illustrate key events throughout Her Majesty’s 70 year reign.

It will feature fashions, hats, wedding dresses, Prime Ministers, Queen’s crown jewels, Queen’s soldiers, Queen’s horses, Queen’s pets, Queen’s castles and portraits of the Queen.

The exhibits have been made by Acton CE Primary Academy pupils and members of the St Mary’s Acton congregation.

And on following day, June 5, the church hosts a Jubilee-themed ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café event 2pm-5pm.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “We are really looking forward to the Bank Holiday weekend celebrations – there will be something for everyone.

“The church will be brimming with memorabilia for Saturday’s Exhibition; and the bunting will be up and ready for the Queens Platinum Jubilee ‘Tea at the Tower’ on Sunday – when we will have a local band to entertain us.”