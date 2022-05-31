Wybunbury Delves CE Primary School celebrates 200 years

Staff, pupils and parents are celebrating Wybunbury Delves Primary School’s 200th birthday – and need your help!

In 1822, the Delves Charity School for boys was built and consisted of one room.

It cost £500 to build and it was paid for by Sir John Broughton who also gifted the land on which our school stands.

The Delves Charity has even earlier origins as Sir Thomas Delves left direction in his will in 1727 to ensure the poor of Wybunbury received an education.

The original building now houses the school hall.

This year, the school is delving into the history and how education in Wybunbury has looked over the years.

Headteacher Kathryn Chesters said: “We would love to hear from people who have tales to tell, memories, photographs of school or from people who know about Wybunbury’s history or the Delves-Broughton connections.

“If you have photographs and will allow us to take a copy, it would be much appreciated.

“We have already found out that the first Master in 1822 was Francis Pankhurst whose grandson Richard married Emmeline, who is world famous for her fight for women’s rights.”

The Delves Charity provided education for a number of local children across the wider Wybunbury parish, and it also helped to educate evacuees during the Second World War.

In 1964, the school underwent renovation and expanded from the original one room school building and masters house to include new classrooms.

It reopened in September 1964 as Wybunbury Delves Church of England Aided School.

Wybunbury Girls School closed its doors (now Wybunbury Village Hall) and both boys and girls were educated at the new school.

It has continued to grow in size and build with new classrooms added over time and the grounds expanded and areas developed.

Mrs Chesters added: “In the Autumn term we would like to share our school history with the community and our families, past and present.

“To be able to do this we need people to help us tell the story of our school through their memories as children at school, staff, governors or volunteers, relatives of key people or our local community.

“So 200 years on from it first opening, our school continues to serve the Parish of Wybunbury and beyond, with our supportive community we are proud to mark this incredible achievement.

“Please help us to find out about our past!”

Anyone can get in touch by emailing [email protected] or by contacting the school office.