FEATURE: Music has consequences: Amazing stories from students

There are a lot of real-life stories about how songs have helped people in troublesome situations.

There are many stories about how music motivates people too.

Sounds take a huge role in a person’s life, and it is not unexpected.

Sound comes with us over the lifespan. For instance, when a baby is born, the mummy near the bed sings a cradle song, and the baby sleeps softly, after which he is followed by music all his life – school, university.

Many people realize that sounds do have consequences.

It is no secret that music strongly impacts the human mind, which activates different parts of the brain, memories, motives, and texts.

Different melodies and rhythms cause different emotional reactions.

It’s even been proven that the average noise around us increases creativity, and listening to sounds helps with brain injuries.

Once in the clinic of Spain, there was a woman named Jane.

She had a head injury for a long time and could not be treated for nine months. Then one of the nurses proposed music therapy.

Surprisingly, the woman recovered within a month. Various studies have shown that melody increases stamina and helps us to spend more energy with exercise.

In a 2012 survey called “Let’s Do Sports” claimed that cyclists who pedal to music consume 7% less oxygen than those who do not use melody to equalize the rhythm.

How can music help students?

Therapeutic music can help students in college and university overcome pressure or worry over their classes.

Over long training sessions, music can help stay powerful. Occasionally, undergraduates have ground that sounds help them remember, probably creating a positive mood and images, which indirectly contributes to memory formation.

If you are facing some difficulties while studying or need essay writing help, try to listen to some motivational music.

It cannot solve your problems,as if you buy essays online, but it will help your brain work better so your teacher will give you a solid A.

It should be assumed that in the end, the influence of music on learning habits depends on the student and his learning style.

Music strengthens the psychological state of children and adolescents.

This concludes the Royal University’s extensive study of children with emotional, behavioural, or developmental problems.

After the study, it was found that children who regularly listened to melody no longer showed signs of depression and increased self-esteem.

The study has great scientific value, as it has clinically proved the use of music in therapy.

As experts assure, the effect of music therapy for health has not been doubted before but based on experimental data.

Its positive properties were proved for the first time.

There are many stories about how sounds motivate people. Even if you pay attention to athletes, they all train with music.

If you listen to certain genres and performers that motivate you.

Then the opportunities that music opens up in front of the individual are limitless.

Melodic compositions often fall into the heart. Haile Gebreselassie, an Ethiopian athlete, proved that music is a great motivation.

No training was held without musical accompaniment, and as a result, he twice became an Olympic champion.

Is the style of music important?

Sound lovers are so absorbed by the content of a particular track that they charge energy and vigor for the whole day.

It is important to choose directly those recordings that will be to the listener’s liking. Sounds motivating for specific actions.

The ability to work is not only determined by one emotional state – it is important how people are in harmony with themselves.

Scientists established that melody has an advantageous development on the man’s body.

There was a crate when the song of the darling melody recovered somebody from illness.

If you perpetually listen to affirmative melodies, the humor of the individual will be beneficial and positive.

It is acceptable to listen to harmonious music earlier while sledding to bed. It helps to take a nap quickly.

Doctors also remark that it is valuable for children to include classical music to their education.

And it is worth doing when the baby is still in the womb. These kids grow up to be smart and talented.

This is already a style that depends only on an individual’s preferences.

And we know that things can be fixed, and there are no hopeless situations. One may conclude that music gives us a lot to live on.

Sometimes it can cure a serious illness or help to get out of a difficult depression.