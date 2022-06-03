Nantwich beacon shares Platinum Jubilee light around the world

10 hours ago
June 3, 2022
beacon - The audience all stand to sing God Save the Queen (1)

A beacon was lit on Nantwich town square last night (June 2) as part of Nantwich’s celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, writes Jonathan White.

The Nantwich beacon was one of more than 2,022 beacons that were lit throughout the United Kingdom and overseas to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The town square was also bedecked with bunting from the flags of British Commonwealth countries.

The event was organised by Nantwich Town Council and included the Proclamation by Nantwich Town Crier Devlin Hobson.

There was also a speech by Mayor of Nantwich Peter Groves, a performance by Nantwich Choral Society and a military music and drum display by Cheshire Drums & Bugles.

Local community radio station The Cat 107.9 FM warmed up the visitors with a range of music through the decades.

Further events will take place in Nantwich over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

