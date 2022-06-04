Thousands enjoy Queens Park Platinum Jubilee event in Crewe

Queens Park in Crewe celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Queens Park in Crewe yesterday (June 3), writes Jonathan White.

The celebration was free entry to all and took place from 11am to 6pm.

There were a wide range of attractions, activities and performances including live music, dancing, gymnastics, classic car display, fire engine display, crafts, Wheel of Death stunt act, Zorb balls, inflatable maze, giant arrows, climbing wall, birds of prey, face painting, Strong Man, fancy dress competition, and ‘Paws in the park’ Alpha Omega Dog Show.

The celebration took place in dry and sunny weather and was enjoyed by thousands of people.

The event was possible due to kind sponsorships from Bakkavor Bread, Crewe Town Council, Park Life Café, Crewe Lions Club, ANSA Environmental Services Ltd, and Alpha Omega Securities.

Queens Park, known as ‘The Jewel in the Crown’ was dedicated to the people of Crewe in July 1887 to mark the joint occasion of the Queen’s Jubilee and the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Grand Junction Railway.

The Friends of Queens Park are a group of volunteers, who support the park by raising awareness about the park and the facilities, whilst promoting opportunities for involvement.

For further information relating to Queens Park, visit: https://www.facebook.com/QueensParkCrewe