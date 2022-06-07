REVIEW: Flo and Joan, production at Crewe Lyceum Theatre

Flo and Joan are the multi award-winning musical comedy duo, sisters Nicola and Rosie Dempsey, writes Claire Faulkner.

Currently touring the UK with their Sweet Release Tour, the duo had the audience at The Lyceum laughing, singing and cheering on Sunday night.

The sisters became well known via social media with their 2016 song, and more recently those of us in Cheshire East may have heard their tribute to Jackie Weaver in Handforth Parish Council The Musical.

On Sunday at The Lyceum, their performance was sharp and clever. With catchy melodies and witty banter the duo focused on topical issues but also included tales about family life, dating experiences and having to share a twin room in a travel lodge.

There is a wonderful thread of identifiable truth which runs through their all songs, making them relatable to almost everyone.

The most serious topic covered was about women’s safety, yet even this sounded upbeat and cheerful.

The lyrics however highlighting the concern that many women have about feeling unsafe walking home at night.

The show was well structured and the balance between the pair works extraordinary well and like the rest of the audience I really enjoyed watching this show.

I would go to see them perform live again. Highlights for me included Drank too Much and Carol the Cracker Packer.

I also enjoyed the ongoing joke about the possible inheritance of a rather unusual piece of porcelain.

The audience loved the show and to them, Flo and Joan were the best thing at The Lyceum since Judas was in Joseph.