New roundabout plans for Brookfield Park children’s play area

Plans for a new £12,000 roundabout to be installed at Brookfield Park in Nantwich have been agreed by town councillors.

The new facility would be a modern roundabout also accessible for disabled and younger children.

It comes after the original roundabout was removed from the park in Nantwich a few years ago for safety reasons.

Mayor Cllr Peter Groves has spearheaded a plan to attract funding for a new roundabout.

Town councillors agreed to provide up to 25% of the funding.

More financial backing has been secured from successful Nantwich firm Direct Access, which specialises in improving access for disabled people.

Cllr Groves said: “The old roundabout has been removed for some time now, and we’ve been trying to find a replacement which is accessible for those with mobility issues and those in pushchairs.

“It’s in excess of £10,000 but we came up with the idea that if we could find contributions from other sources it would be viable.

“Direct Access are on board and are prepared to make a contribution.”

Nantwich Town Council approved a motion to provide 25% of the costs – between £2,500 and £3,500 in funding.

Cheshire East Council’s environmental dept Ansa has also been approached for funding and to carry out maintenance of the new play equipment.