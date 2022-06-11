Cheshire Fire crews blast decision to use pick-up trucks

Firefighters have blasted a “ridiculous” decision to use pick-up trucks with a single fire extinguisher for some incidents – and several have refused to crew the vehicles on safety grounds, writes Belinda Ryan.

Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service (CFRS) says the rapid response rescue units (RRRUs) have operated safely from Holmes Chapel and Sandbach fire stations for the past 13 years.

The service is now planning to expand their use to include another 11 stations – Alsager, Audlem, Frodsham, Knutsford, Malpas, Middlewich, Sandbach, Stockton Heath, Tarporley and Bollington.

But the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) believes there is a serious breach of health and safety guidelines and lives will be at put at risk.

Andrew Fox-Hewitt, FBU Cheshire brigade secretary, said usually at least four firefighters would be sent to incidents in a fire engine.

Just two or three will go in an RRRU.

Mr Fox-Hewitt said: “We’ve seen cuts before but this is beyond farcical.

“It is a disastrous plan that will end in damage to the health and safety of firefighters and the public alike – how can firefighters be expected to tackle house fires or a car fire with a single fire extinguisher or without any respiratory protection?

“This is a ridiculous plan with little proper assessment or planning and we are appalled that this is even being considered.

“The union will use all tools at its disposal to protect the health and safety of its members.”

The RRRUs were introduced under the new policy into the 11 additional fire stations on June 1.

Mr Fox-Hewitt told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The majority of the crews refuse to crew the vehicles on the grounds of safety concerns.

“They’re not refusing to go out to incidents, they’re saying these vehicles as you are proposing them to be mobilised to incidents are not safe, we won’t crew them, we’ll crew the fire engines.”

The union says attempts to meet with CFRS and Cheshire Fire Authority to discuss the issues and delay implementation until concerns have been addressed, have been refused.

CFRS has strongly refuted claims the deployment of additional RRRUs puts firefighters or members of the public at risk.

Chief Fire Officer Mark Cashin said: “RRRUs are a tried and tested part of a modern fire and rescue service fleet.

“They enable firefighters to safely provide life-saving trauma care and carry out preparatory work prior to the arrival of traditional fire engines, which may take longer to get to an incident.

“They are never sent as the first vehicle to a fire incident.

“At least one fire engine, with full firefighting equipment and four firefighters, will always be deployed first.

“An RRRU might then be used to transport additional firefighters and equipment to a fire incident, if required.”

Cheshire Fire Authority took the decision in July 2020 to invest in the additional RRRUs at a cost of around £440,000, following extensive public, staff and stakeholder consultation.

It says more than 78% of the 1,080+ respondents strongly agreed or agreed with the proposal.

Mr Cashin said: “Firefighter safety is my number one priority and I would not allow the RRRUs to be deployed if I had any doubt they placed people at undue risk or compromised our response to incidents.

“After 20 months of dialogue, it is disappointing that our trade union colleagues disagree. They are free to refer the matter to the Health and Safety Executive if they wish.”