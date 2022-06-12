1 day ago
Ex Nantwich rugby star makes USA international debut

in Rugby / Sport June 12, 2022
Georgie Perris-Redding

A rugby player who hailed from Nantwich has made her USA Women’s Eagles international debut in New Zealand.

Former Crewe & Nantwich player Georgie Perris-Redding, currently a Sale Sharks Premiership player, faced Canada in USA’s first match in the Pacific Four series.

Canada ran out 36-5 winners, with Perris-Redding one of five players making their international debuts for USA.

Georgie, who plays number 7, could also feature in USA’s remaining games against Australia and New Zealand this month.

She plays for her club Sale alongside her twin India, who has been out injured for two years having had two knee surgeries.

India was former captain of the Crewe & Nantwich’s unbeaten women’s team a few years ago.

The twins were born in Detroit, Michigan, so are dual US and UK nationals.

Four other USA Eagles play for Sale Sharks and the national team’s head coach travelled to watch them play and spotted Georgie.

“He knew she was eligible but thought she was ‘too small’ until he saw her play!” said mum Sarah.

“In fairness, she is pretty tiny for a back row, but very strong and quick.”

Women’s rugby is one of the fastest growing team sports in the world.

The World Cup, which should have been last year but was re-scheduled due to the pandemic, is in New Zealand in October and England in three years.

