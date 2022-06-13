Nantwich heavyweight to make professional debut in Manchester

A Nantwich heavyweight is following in his brother’s footsteps and will make his professional boxing debut next month.

Ricky Gorman, brother of Nathan, will fight in Manchester on July 23 against Jake Darnell, from Blackpool.

And father-of-three Ricky, cousin to Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, is confident he can all the way in the heavyweight division.

Ricky has been boxing since the age of six, but took a break from the sport before returning in recent years.

Now the 26-year-old, a big fan of Nantwich Town FC, is excited to begin his professional career next month.

Ricky told Nantwich News: “I took some time out from boxing but I’ve come back with a really big bang.

“I’ve been sparring with the likes of Tom Aspinall and with some serious legitimate guys.

“I believe with the right guidance and the right team behind me in Terry Spencer, then there’s no limit to where I can go.

“I know what I’m capable of and I’ve been sparring with big guys all over the country and feel very confident.”

Ricky admits it’s not easy having three young children while training and preparing.

“It’s hard juggling sometimes, but my kids will reap the rewards at the end of the day,” he added.

“I’m the sort of guy who wears his heart on his sleeve. I don’t go in for all that ‘tough guy’ image.”

Ricky’s brother Nathan, who has a pro record of 18-1, returns to the ring this Friday June 17 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to face Tomas Salek.

Ricky has also been a popular factor in the successful Youtube series “At Home with the Gormans”.

The documentaries offer a fascinating insight into the lives of traveller families in Cheshire, and have attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

(Images courtesy of Ricky Gorman)