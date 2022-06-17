Family and friends of Elle Morris to walk Sandstone Trail in her memory

Family and friends of Elle Morris who died after bravely battling cystic fibrosis are to embark on a 40km Sandstone Trail walk in her memory.

Twelve ladies, including Elle’s mum Becky Whitfield, are taking part to help raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

They will be setting off from New Pale Road, pit stopping at the Pheasant Inn at Burwardsley, and then going off track from Sandstone trail following footpaths to The Dusty Miller in Wrenbury near Nantwich.

Former Brine Leas pupil Elle became the national face of the CFT back in 2017 as she bravely fought the condition.

After she was diagnosed and put on the transplant list, she put together “Elle’s wishes” and made 10 wishes for her 10th birthday.

Mum Becky said: “During this time we raised funds to make her 10 wishes come true that she had asked for.

“These included making a music video, meeting Olly Murs and Rita Ora, to have a princess birthday party and to also do a bike ride to raise funds for the CF Trust and raise awareness of Organ Donation.

“That is when we also started to do lots of fund raising for CFTrust and arranging lots of events to raise funds to help with research.”

Elle underwent a double lung transplant in the autumn of 2017, and battled through months of aggressive treatment and being sick daily.

She lost her hair and hearing due to having a deadly bug, and spent most of 2017 in Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

Becky, from Nantwich, said: “It is an amazing hospital and an amazing team who absolutely adored Elle.

“They did everything they could but unfortunately days before Christmas 2017, Elle started to have seizures and her organs started to fail.”

Elle passed away on January 3 2018, aged 11.

“She was such a brave, strong, happy and beautiful little girl,” added Becky.

“Now we want to carry on her wishes through Elle’s wishes to raise funds for CFTrust to help prevent children with Cystic Fibrosis suffering and hopefully find a cure.”

They have raised almost £1,000 already and you can help by donating towards their 40km Sandstone Trail walk.

Visit their funding page here.