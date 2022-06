Nantwich Concert Band will be joining up with Stapeley Broad Lane School Choir to stage a rousing performance next month.

They will perform a concert at Nantwich Civic Hall on Sunday July 10 from 7pm.

Tickets are £7 with under 12s free entry.

Tickets are available on the door and payment can be taken by card or cash. Refreshments available from the bar

For more details on this and other Nantwich Concert Band events, visit www.nantwichband.co.uk