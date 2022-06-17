Nantwich dog trainer named Best in the North West at awards

A dog trainer from Nantwich has been named Best Dog Trainer and Behaviourist (North West) at an awards ceremony.

Rachel Rodgers scooped the honour at the LUXlife magazine’s “Pet Product & Services Awards” on Saturday (June 11).

Rachel runs her pet behaviour services company “Nose To Trail”, and it’s the latest accolade she has won.

Previously she was named Dog Trainer of the Year 2020 – 2022 from the North England Prestige Awards and Clinical Animal Behaviourist of the Year 2021 – Small Business Awards.

“Nose to Trail” was praised for its online training courses, “No Nonsense Nosework” and “Let’s Get Sniffy”, which have proved big hits.

Rachel said: “Scent work is a rapidly growing part of the canine industry.

“By running my courses online to small groups and individuals, owners can join in around their other commitments without having to travel to a venue.

“It also enables dogs of any age, breed, or temperament to take part, something that many of my clients appreciate as their dog may bark if they had to be face to face with unfamiliar dogs and people in a strange place.

“We have all of the fun with none of the worries!”

Awards Coordinator Emma Pridmore congratulated the winners.

She said: “It has been a delight to engage and inform all of those listed here that their hard-earned achievements have been recognised.

“It is my pleasure to be able to offer you my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the rest of the year.”

Rachel hopes https://nosetotrail.co.uk/Nose to Trail could also be nominated in the National Animal Star Awards.