Popular train rides back open at Peacock Railway in Willaston

in Clubs & Societies / Community Events / What's On & Reviews June 20, 2022
A volunteer sets up a battery electric train for the train rides event (1)

Local rail enthusiasts have been staging popular train rides once more at the Peacock Railway near Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

The days are organised by the South Cheshire Model Engineering Society and take place on their premises at the rear of The Peacock Inn, on Crewe Road, Willaston.

There are miniature-gauge live steam and battery electric (diesel body) train rides on the 5-inch railway track which is almost a quarter of a mile in length.

Volunteers run the event with families enjoying rides encouraged to offer a voluntary donation on the day, which help to raise vital funds for the Society.

The next train rides event is later this month on Sunday June 26, between 12pm and 3pm.

Other events are planned through the Summer.

Aerial view of The Peacock Railway during the train rides event - June 2022 (1)
Aerial view of The Peacock Railway

The Society is about to begin building a Gauge 1 railway next to their current tracks.

Gauge 1 is built on 45mm track width, so locomotives are usually 300mm long (12 inches).

The locos are steam-powered, running on gas, meths or coal.

They pull scale length trains and can be radio controlled.

The cost of entry into this gauge is less than the larger steam locos that the society runs on its main track.

The ground for this new track has already been excavated and construction of the trackwork base is expected to begin soon.

A spokesman for South Cheshire Model Engineering Society said: “After the closures and separations brought about by Covid 19, it is a delight to be able to share our facilities with the public once again and put smiles on the faces of adults and children alike.

“We are excited at the prospect of developing our Gauge 1 layout as this will add another facet to our society and we expect it will also attract new members.”

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/southcheshiremodelengineeringsociety

