Nantwich Town striker Malkin departs to join Connah’s Quay

Nantwich Town striker Joe Malkin has joined Cymru Premier side Connah’s Quay Nomads after four years with the Dabbers.
Malkin, signed in the summer of 2018 after a prolific spell at Cammell Laird, was a key figure in attack for Nantwich.
He notched 11 goals and two assists in 41 appearances, a return that earned him the Northern Premier Division Young Player of the Year.
A brace away at Stafford Rangers that season will live long in Dabbers’ supporters memories.
In the 19/20 season, Malkin kicked on scoring 14 goals in all competitions to be the club’s top scorer before the season was cut short by the pandemic.
A standout goal in that season was his finish away at AFC Telford United in the FA Cup Second Qualifying Round.
It was part of an incredible 3-0 upset win that saw the Dabbers to the First Round Proper for only the third time in the club’s history.
After the 20/21 season was also cut short, Malkin suffered a bad hamstring injury early in 21/22 which meant he didn’t make his first appearance until November that year.
He made his final Dabbers appearance in the final game of the season away at Bamber Bridge.
Malkin finishes with 27 goals in 98 Dabbers appearances.
He said: “Thank you to everyone at Nantwich from the first team staff to the people behind the scenes.
“I’ve had some great times at the club and had some great memories.”
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
