World Worm Charming Championships return to Willaston this weekend

The crazy world of worm charming returns to Willaston this Saturday when it hosts the World Championships.

The Willaston World Worm Charming Championship takes place on June 25 from 1pm-4pm.

The event returns to the grounds of Willaston Primary Academy, on Derwent Close, after a three-year gap caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting out back in 1980, it involves competitors having 30 minutes to charm and collect as many worms as possible from their 3×3 metre plot.

The current world record for worm charming is 567 worms achieved in 2009.

There will also be stalls and rides with entertainment for all ages.

Entrance fee is £2 which visitors can pay on the gate.

All proceeds go to Willaston Primary Academy.

For further event information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheFriendsOfWillastonSchoolAssociation/