FEATURE: How to improve skills of your workforce and boost productivity

Recruiting, training, and retaining quality employees can be a challenge for any organisation.

In addition to the strain it places on your resources, a shortage of skilled workers can have detrimental effects on your business.

If you feel that you cannot compete with other employers because of your current hiring environment, now is the time to take action!

Improving employee skills and boosting productivity are positive and lasting changes that will pay dividends in the long term.

Here are some easy tips to help you get started right away.

Develop A Training Budget

Before you can plan an internal training strategy, you need to consider what you will invest in it.

Creating a training budget will help you to prioritise the types of training and development activities that are right for your organisation.

A training budget will help you to:

• Assess your current training landscape, including the strengths and weaknesses of your current training program.

• Understand the costs associated with various types of training, including both one-time and recurring expenses.

• Establish a financial strategy for investing in training and development initiatives that will support your business for the long term.

• Create a business case for investing in training and development.

Provide eLearning Courses

eLearning courses can be an excellent way to provide specialised training to your employees.

Depending on the type of courses you choose to implement, eLearning courses can be a cost-effective solution for everything from refresher training to professional development.

There are a number of different types of eLearning courses, each with specific advantages and disadvantages, and you can learn more by checking out the range of eLearning courses from iHASCO.

Establish A Dedicated Learning And Development Team

Having a team dedicated to learning and development allows you to strategically plan and execute programs that will have the greatest impact on your organisation.

When deciding what types of programs and activities to include in your L&D strategy, keep in mind that the goal of L&D should be to help employees develop the skills required to excel at their jobs.

L&D programs should also ensure that your workforce is trained in both the technical and interpersonal skills necessary for success in the modern workplace.

Encourage Employees To Develop Skills Continuously

Employees can only develop the skills required for their roles by consistently challenging themselves to learn new things.

As an organisation leader, you can encourage employees to continuously develop their skills by creating a culture of continuous learning.

To create an environment that supports continuous learning, you may want to consider honing your existing talent management strategies and creating a supportive culture.

• Before you can encourage continuous learning, you must first understand your current performance management policies. By reviewing existing policies and practices, such as performance reviews, you can ensure that they are effective and provide employees with the resources they need to excel.

• Creating a culture that fosters continuous learning requires that you create an open and supportive environment. Establish policies that encourage employees to take ownership of their development, provide ample opportunities for employees to collaborate and share knowledge, and ensure that your employees know that they will be supported if they choose to pursue further training.