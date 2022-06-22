Nantwich firm’s donation boosts comfort for Hospice patients

Patients and staff at St Luke’s Hospice will be more comfortable this summer after a donation from two businesses in Nantwich and Warrington.

Twelve new portable air conditioning units have been donated and fitted throughout the Inpatient Unit at the hospice.

They will maintain comfortable temperatures in all patients’ rooms as well as clinical areas used by staff.

Nantwich Refrigeration Services, a hospice supporter for more than 20 years, teamed up with CDL (Cool Designs Ltd) in Warrington to supply the units free of charge.

Tim Bowker, from Nantwich Refrigeration Services, said: “As a local company we are very keen to support the Hospice in any way that we can.

“We have a long standing working relationship with St Luke’s as we’ve been the principal contractor for air conditioning and refrigeration at the hospice for the last 20 years.

“It’s great to hear that the units are already making a difference to patients staying at the Hospice and to the nurses caring for them.”

Chris Beech, from CDL, added: “When Tim approached us to donate the air conditioning units it was an immediate yes.

“We’re very happy to support this fantastic charity. I’ve had a family member who has been supported by St Luke’s with end of life care so I know what wonderful work they do.

“CDL encourages its staff to fundraise for the hospice too and are doing a walk with the aim of collectively clocking up 25,000 miles to raise money for St Luke’s.”

Staff Nurse Nicky Thompson said: “We’re so grateful to Nantwich Refrigeration Services and CDL for this generous donation.

“The Inpatient Unit can get very warm in summer and the patients really enjoy having the air conditioning on, particularly in the side rooms. It’s fabulous, we’re so glad we’ve got it!”

(Pic left to right – Tim Bowker from Nantwich Refrigeration Services, Staff Nurse Nicky Thompson and Chris Beech from CDL)