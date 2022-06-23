Nantwich Food Festival organisers to stage volunteers evening

Nantwich Food Festival organisers are holding a Volunteers evening on July 5 in a bid to recruit to boost numbers ahead of this year’s event.

The Festival, which is run entirely by volunteers, takes place from September 2-4 designed to benefit the town’s local economy.

It’s expected to feature around 200 stallholders and stage a range of entertainment and attractions.

Visitor numbers over the three days could peak at around 40,000.

Volunteer coordinator Ana Martins said: “Nantwich Food Festival relies on our wonderful volunteers to produce a high quality event.

“Festival volunteering involves no set hours or requirements, so people can help over the Festival weekend for just a couple of hours or longer if they wish.

“New and existing volunteers will be supported in whatever roles they opt for, and training will be provided free of charge.

“We have volunteers of all ages and abilities, so anyone who wants to help is most welcome to join us.”

The July 5 Volunteer evening will be held at The Red Cow Pub, on Beam Street from 7pm. Light refreshments will be provided.

Ana added: “One role needs input throughout the year, that of a new keen volunteer to champion the important issue of recycling!

“Details are available at the Volunteer evening or by emailing me, so please see below for my contact details.

“If you have a little spare time and want to be a part of the success of Nantwich Food Festival, you are most welcome to hear more about helping to make our town the special place that it is.

“We would love to see you at the Volunteer Open Evening at The Red Cow, however there is no obligation at all to sign up.”

If you would like further information about volunteering, just email Ana at [email protected]

Festival organisers have put together a “green manifesto” which highlights objectives, targets and initiatives they want to achieve to make the event more sustainable.

Nathan Arndt, Sustainability Lead for the Festival, said: “Nantwich Food Festival is working closely with Sustainable Nantwich, Ansa and other organisations to determine what we can achieve in the coming years, and to support the generation and execution of our plan.

“Sustainable Nantwich will have a stall at the Food Festival, so do call round to find more from them about their sterling work.

“In the short term, one of our most significant festival changes is to reduce the amount of paper waste by scaling back the brochure to a more user friendly fold out.

“It will still contain all the key information required including a map, however we are encouraging more people to “go digital”, using our re-styled Festival website for more information.

“To support this, we are putting a number of QR code boards around the town and at marquees to provide quicker access.

“Our work with Ansa on waste management means that whilst Festival recyclables are indeed recycled, the collected waste is sent to a “Waste to Energy” plant; more details of how this works, and the Festival Green Manifesto can be seen on the Festival website.

“This year, we shall be looking to learn more from our exhibitors in terms of waste reduction options and encouraging the use of compostable/recyclable plates, cups and packaging where possible.

“In the coming years, we will look to drive forward this initiative to reduce the amount of single use plastic and waste generated at the festival.

“We always, we strive to support local businesses where possible, not only to enable them to show their amazing produce but also to reduce food miles and therefore pollution and generated C02.

“The same goes for suppliers of equipment to the festival, using local companies where possible.

“The well-established and well-used Park & Ride scheme provided for Festival visitors also assists in reducing pollution.

“With sites located on all major routes in to the town, we can reduce the amount of traffic having to transit through.”

For information about this year’s Nantwich Food Festival visit www.nantwichfoodfestival.co.uk