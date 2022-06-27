Appeal after thieves break into Stapeley takeaway to steal oil

The owners of a popular takeaway in Nantwich have issued an appeal after crooks broke in and stole large quantities of oil.

Offenders targeted the Emperor Chinese Takeaway on Beechwood Close in Stapeley.

New and used cooking oil has a high re-sale value, and it’s feared crooks are now targeting food establishments.

It’s believed they broke in through the back entrance by climbing over a wall and jimmied open the door.

No owners or staff were in the takeaway at the time, and it’s thought it happened at some point between 11pm last night and 10am today (June 27).

Staff are now appealing for any local residents who may have CCTV or doorbell video footage to trace the offenders.

One employee said: “The police pretty much said without CCTV there’s not much they can do.

“That’s why we are asking if anyone locally might have a doorbell camera or CCTV, as you never know.

“We think someone climbed through the small gap over the top of the back gate and jimmied the lock open that way, no sign of anything broken.

“The people who took it will be looking to resell the oil to other takeaways.”

Anyone with footage can contact the takeaway or call Cheshire Police on 101.

