Everybody opens Junior sports awards nominations

in Other sports / Sport June 27, 2022
Junior Awards 2019

Everybody Health and Leisure has opened nominations for the 2022 Everybody Junior Awards to celebrate young sporting success.

The event which will be held on Saturday November 12 at Holmes Chapel Community Centre.

The awards will recognise children aged 5-11 for their inspirational efforts and contributions to local sporting and activity success between September 1 2019 and October 8 2022.

You can nominate in categories including:
• Junior Member of the Year
• Everybody Helper of the Year
• Everybody Swim Rising Star
• Everybody Family of the Year
• Junior Achiever of the Year
• Sports Personality of the year 5-8 years
• Sports Personality of the Year 9-11 years
• Junior Superstar Award (surprise award on the day)

Previous winners include gold medal gymnasts, skilled football and hockey players, ballet stars and more.

Kerry Shea, director of health and communities at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “We are very excited to welcome back this years Junior Awards!

“They are one of our favourite events and we love hearing the fantastic stories of our young local athletes.

“We can’t wait to read all your nominations, and we’re sure they’ll be some difficult decisions when it comes to picking the winners, so please get your nominations in!”

All information on the event and how to nominate can be found on Everybody’s website here.

Nominations will close on Saturday October 8 and will be reviewed by a judging panel.

