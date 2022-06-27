PIC SPECIAL: Armed Forces Day in Crewe opened by local war hero

Local war hero Sgt Bernard Morgan was guest of honour as hundreds attended the “Armed Forces Day” in Queens Park, writes Jonathan White.

The event aims to honour service personnel from all branches of the armed forces as well as veterans.

And it was opened by 98-year-old World War 2 veteran Sgt Morgan RAF VR (pictured), from Crewe.

He arrived in an open military Jeep in a parade, led by the Royal British Legion Pipe Band, from the Clock Tower to the Boer War Memorial, then into the grass Arena.

Sgt Morgan volunteered for military service on his 18th birthday.

He served in the RAF for five years and was a front-line Code Breaker operating a Type X machine with 83 Group Control Centre, a Mobile Signals Unit controlling the movements of allied aircraft over North West Europe during World War 2.

He was awarded France’s highest military honour, the Légion d’honneur, as a token of gratitude for contributing to the liberation of France and his landing on Gold Beach, Normandy on D-Day Tuesday June 6 1944.

The weekend event also featured military vehicles displays, army displays, recruitment support, memorabilia, charity stalls, ice cream van, zorbing, boating, Stanworth’s funfair, and performances by Royal Welsh Corps of Drums Association.

Park Life Café was open for refreshments along with other food outlets.

The event was supported by Crewe & District Military Vehicle Club, Help for Heroes, Department for Work & Pensions, Crewe Town Council, Royal British Legion, and Cheshire East Council.