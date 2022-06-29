Community Day to be held in Wistaston on July 3

A ‘Community Day’ takes place this Sunday July 3 between 1.30pm-4.30pm at Wistaston Memorial Hall on Church Lane.

The indoor event will feature a tombola, refreshments, charity stalls, cakes, plants, craft stall and lots more and is organised by Wistaston Community Council.

Wistaston Community Council always welcomes new members to help organise other Wistaston village events including the Flower and Produce Show, Model Boat and Duck Race, November Fireworks Display, and Christmas Concert.

The Community Day this year replaces the Wistaston Village Fete which was cancelled due to a forecast of poor weather.

For further information visit: https://www.facebook.com/wistaston and http://www.wistastoncommunity.co.uk/

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)