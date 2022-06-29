2 hours ago
Nantwich disability firm scoops Sustainability Award at World Expo
2 days ago
Appeal after thieves break into Stapeley takeaway to steal oil
2 days ago
Cheshire PCC hits back after crime panel questions deputy role
3 days ago
World Worm Charming Championship wiggles back after pandemic
4 days ago
Cheshire East clears 4,400 fly-tipping cases without single prosecution
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Mid Cheshire Hospitals appoints new director or nursing

in Health / News June 29, 2022
Scott Malton - director of nursing

Scott Malton has been appointed as new director of nursing and quality at Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He will take up his Board position in September.

He is currently Deputy Chief Nurse at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and has enjoyed a successful NHS career spanning more than 20 years.

He has held several senior nursing leadership roles in large acute providers across the east and west midlands.

Scott holds a Diploma in Nursing, a Postgraduate Diploma in Advancing Practice, a Masters in Leadership and NHS Management, and has published research into the role of the Clinical Nurse Specialist.

Following his appointment at Mid Cheshire, Scott said: “I’m thrilled to be taking up the role of director of nursing and quality at Mid Cheshire.

“It’s a Trust with a great reputation for quality and collaboration – it will be a privilege for me to work alongside such an excellent team and I can’t wait to get started!”

Russ Favager, Interim Chief Executive at Mid Cheshire, added: “This was a hugely competitive recruitment process, and we are delighted to have secured Scott as our new Director of Nursing and Quality.

“His expertise and knowledge in leading on Quality Improvement programmes will support our ambition to foster a culture of continued learning and innovation.

“We look forward to welcoming Scott to Mid Cheshire in mid-September.”

Scott will replace Julie Tunney, Mid Cheshire’s current director of nursing, who is retiring.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.