Mid Cheshire Hospitals appoints new director or nursing

Scott Malton has been appointed as new director of nursing and quality at Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He will take up his Board position in September.

He is currently Deputy Chief Nurse at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust and has enjoyed a successful NHS career spanning more than 20 years.

He has held several senior nursing leadership roles in large acute providers across the east and west midlands.

Scott holds a Diploma in Nursing, a Postgraduate Diploma in Advancing Practice, a Masters in Leadership and NHS Management, and has published research into the role of the Clinical Nurse Specialist.

Following his appointment at Mid Cheshire, Scott said: “I’m thrilled to be taking up the role of director of nursing and quality at Mid Cheshire.

“It’s a Trust with a great reputation for quality and collaboration – it will be a privilege for me to work alongside such an excellent team and I can’t wait to get started!”

Russ Favager, Interim Chief Executive at Mid Cheshire, added: “This was a hugely competitive recruitment process, and we are delighted to have secured Scott as our new Director of Nursing and Quality.

“His expertise and knowledge in leading on Quality Improvement programmes will support our ambition to foster a culture of continued learning and innovation.

“We look forward to welcoming Scott to Mid Cheshire in mid-September.”

Scott will replace Julie Tunney, Mid Cheshire’s current director of nursing, who is retiring.