READER’S LETTER: Why are EU tariffs still in place?

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion June 30, 2022
brexit-referendum-uk - pic under creative commons licence https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/

Dear Editor,
The UK has import tariffs on oranges, bananas, olives, rice etc., that Britain does not produce domestically.

Why? To protect EU countries, who do produce them, from competition. We left the EU on 31/1/20.

Why are these tariffs STILL in place over TWO YEARS after we left?

We are paying more than we should for oranges, bananas, olives, rice etc.

Brexit opened up a huge amount of opportunities for the UK to prosper and to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Sadly, the Tory Government is reluctant to let go of the coat tails of the EU. We have Brexit in name only.

The 17.4m who voted to LEAVE, which included 60%+ of the Crewe and Nantwich electors, have been betrayed… again.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First

