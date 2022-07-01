Family appeals for witnesses after pensioner assaulted in Nantwich

6 hours ago
in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News July 1, 2022
pensioner - Sainsbury's Nantwich to include an Argos store, pic by Christopher Hilton under creative commons licence

The family of a pensioner battling cancer have appealed for witnesses after he was assaulted in Nantwich.

The incident happened as the victim left Sainsbury’s supermarket on Middlewich Road.

The 78-year-old, from Alsager, was assaulted by a young man on a mountain bike as he was returning to his car.

The victim’s son said: “This person has ridden up behind him and smacked him in the back of the head!

“The police have been informed but all we have so far is a crime reference number.

“I know a lady did come to my dad’s assistance, so I’m hopeful she reads this and can get in touch.

“We lost my mum to cancer four years ago and my dad’s got hip, sternum, rib and prostate cancer.

“He had a blood clot after my mum’s death and was on blood thinners, so a blow to the head could have been fatal if he was still on that medication.”

Cheshire Police say they are investigating.

A spokeswoman said: “At 5.30pm on Friday 3 June police were called to reports of a man being assaulted by a teenager while walking out of a supermarket on Middlewich Road in Nantwich.

“The assault occurred at around 4.40pm.

“The youngster is reported to have slapped the man on his head and cycled away on a bike.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary online quoting IML 1284670.”

(Library pic by Christopher Hilton under creative commons licence)

One Comment

  1. Matthew brown says:
    July 1, 2022 at 1:32 pm

    The offender was mixed race,mid teens with a chubby face and curly hair wearing black on a black bike

    Reply

