Barry Daly Memorial Trophy – Nantwich Town 0 – 3 Crewe Alexandra

Nantwich Town were beaten by their League Two neighbours Crewe Alexandra as they played out the Barry Daly Memorial Trophy at Swansway Stadium.
The Dabbers lost 0-3 in front of more than 1,200 supporters as both sides got their pre-season campaigns started.
An own goal and a tap-in by Adam Wilson after good work by Chris Long saw the Alex 2-0 ahead by half-time.
They sealed the win with 10 minutes to go when Sambou was brought down in the box. His spot-kick was saved but he scored from the rebound.
Barry Daly was a long-term member of the Gresty Road support staff and a well-known friend of Nantwich Town over the years.
He passed away in 2019.
(pics by Jonathan White)
