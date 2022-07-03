14 hours ago
Barry Daly Memorial Trophy – Nantwich Town 0 – 3 Crewe Alexandra

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport July 3, 2022
Barry Daly memorial - Pre-match - Dabbers captain Matt Bell shakes hands with the opposition (1)

Nantwich Town were beaten by their League Two neighbours Crewe Alexandra as they played out the Barry Daly Memorial Trophy at Swansway Stadium.

The Dabbers lost 0-3 in front of more than 1,200 supporters as both sides got their pre-season campaigns started.

An own goal and a tap-in by Adam Wilson after good work by Chris Long saw the Alex 2-0 ahead by half-time.

They sealed the win with 10 minutes to go when Sambou was brought down in the box. His spot-kick was saved but he scored from the rebound.

Barry Daly was a long-term member of the Gresty Road support staff and a well-known friend of Nantwich Town over the years.

He passed away in 2019.

For all details of Nantwich Town fixtures, visit their website.

(pics by Jonathan White)

First-half - Connor Heath shot at goal (1)

Second-half - opposition players fight for the ball (2) (1)

Second-half - opposition players eye the ball (2) (1)

aerial view Nantwich Town v Crewe Alex July 2022

Crewe Alex receive the Barry Daly Memorial Trophy from Judith Daly (wife of Barry Daly) and Freyja Routledge (granddaughter of Barry Daly) in the presence of Alex Morris and Dave Cooke (1)

Pre-match - Crewe Alex Manager Alex Morris (1)

