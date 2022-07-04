Nantwich Players stage world premiere of classic French play

Nantwich Players are to host the world premiere of the English translation of Didier Caron’s classic French play, “Kiss Me Stupid”.

Translated and directed by Charlie Gobbett, the comedy makes the perfect ending to another successful season at the Nantwich Players Theatre.

Retired estate agent and cycling-obsessed Bernard is convinced his wife of 30 years, Viviane, is having an affair.

At a loss, his solution is to hire a pretty but none-too-bright actress Cindy to play his mistress and make Viviane jealous.

But two can play at that game!

Viviane realises what Bernard is up to and pretends to be enamoured with her much younger colleague Olivier.

When the two unlikely couples are forced to spend more time together and relationships become more complicated, it is a recipe for hilarious chaos.

Translator and director Charlie Gobbett said: “I thought it sounded very funny, but also had a more serious message about fidelity, love and compromise in a relationship – not just a throwaway French farce.

“I read the play in one sitting and knew straight away I wanted to translate it.

“I got in touch with the author, Didier Caron (who is well-known if France).

“He was delighted that I was interested in translating it and approved my translation in early 2019.”

Actor Holly Jones said: “It is a privilege to be a part of the English debut of such a fantastic play.

“I cannot wait to share the joy and laughter of this play with our audiences.”

Performances will be at 7.45pm on July 8-16.

Tickets are £9 and are on sale from Nantwich Tourist Office (01270 600727) or online at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk