1 day ago
Two new life-saving defibrillators installed in Nantwich
1 day ago
Bunbury councillor urges CEC to have “open mind” on fracking schemes
1 day ago
Cheshire East Council food waste collections could go weekly
1 day ago
Crewe makes shortlist of SIX to be new British Railways headquarters
2 days ago
Barclays Bank to close Nantwich branch in September
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Museum to stage LGBT History of Cheshire talk

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews July 6, 2022
Gill Rossini talk - LGBT History talk

A “Pride in the Provinces: an LGBT History of Cheshire” talk will take place at Nantwich Museum on Saturday July 16.

The talk coincides with the planned Nantwich Pride event on the same day.

Nantwich Museum will be hosting a talk at 11am entitled ‘Pride in the Provinces: an LGBT History of Cheshire’ by Gill Rossini.

Gill is the author of the book “Same Sex Love 1700-1957: A History and Research Guide” and is a professional historian and lecturer.

She specialises in researching the lives of the marginalised, the poor, and those who in the past were regarded as transgressive in their behaviour.

The talk will be in the Museum’s Millennium Gallery.

The cost is £5 and can be booked through the Museum’s online shop:
https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/product/16-july-2022-pride-in-the-provinces-an-lgbt-history-of-cheshire/

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.