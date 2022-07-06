Nantwich Museum to stage LGBT History of Cheshire talk

A “Pride in the Provinces: an LGBT History of Cheshire” talk will take place at Nantwich Museum on Saturday July 16.

The talk coincides with the planned Nantwich Pride event on the same day.

Nantwich Museum will be hosting a talk at 11am entitled ‘Pride in the Provinces: an LGBT History of Cheshire’ by Gill Rossini.

Gill is the author of the book “Same Sex Love 1700-1957: A History and Research Guide” and is a professional historian and lecturer.

She specialises in researching the lives of the marginalised, the poor, and those who in the past were regarded as transgressive in their behaviour.

The talk will be in the Museum’s Millennium Gallery.

The cost is £5 and can be booked through the Museum’s online shop:

https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/product/16-july-2022-pride-in-the-provinces-an-lgbt-history-of-cheshire/

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.