Cheshire East’s Conservative group leader says she is pleased Boris Johnson has resigned but is disappointed he will continue until a new leader is selected, writes Belinda Ryan

Mr Johnson spoke to the nation from outside Downing Street at 12.30pm today (July 7) saying it is clearly the will of the Parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new party leader and therefore a new prime minister.

He said the process of choosing a leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week, adding: “I have, today, appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until the new leader is in place.”

Cllr Janet Clowes, leader of the Conservative group on Cheshire East Council, said she felt Mr Johnson no longer has the leadership credibility to continue in the top job in the meantime.

“I am pleased that Boris Johnson has capitulated, in the light of recent events and advice from senior members, to resign as prime minister,” said Cllr Clowes.

“However following those same events, I am disappointed that it is still his intention to serve as caretaker prime minister until his successor has been selected.

“This may be a lengthy period and, sadly, I no longer feel he has the leadership credibility to continue running the country in the interim.

“I believe that there are sufficient senior parliamentarians – without aspirations to enter the leadership contest – to hold the ship steady until the new leader takes office.

“I am not alone in this opinion and it may be that further developments will be forthcoming in this regard.”

Labour councillor Nick Mannion (Macclesfield West & Ivy) told the LDRS: “We don’t need a change of the Tory at the top, we need a proper change of government and a general election as soon as possible.

“I’m sure the voters of Cheshire East will remember the shambles that the country’s gone through recently when they next have a ballot paper in their hand.”

Nantwich News has contacted Crewe and Nantwich Tory MP Kieran Mullan for his reaction and are awaiting a reply.

(Image under creative commons Photo_ Annika Haas (EU2017EE)