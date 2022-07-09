Nantwich Walled Garden Society earns more support

Nantwich Walled Garden Society (NWGS) has earned more support from residents in its bid to save the historic walled gardens from development.

The society says it had an “excellent response” at their stall at the Societies Spectacular in Nantwich Town Square last weekend.

NWGS is campaigning to restore the historic walled garden close to the town centre off Welsh Row.

They believe it would be a great asset to the town, rather than allowing the development of more houses.

A number of revised applications have been submitted to Cheshire East Council in the past few years with the aim of building houses and parking on part of the site.

In October 2021, the owners of the site 4 Real Developments submitted revised planning documents to Cheshire East for the development of six dwellings within the garden walls.

But NWGS has objected to previous applications, calling them unsustainable.

A society spokesman said they signed up a number of new members who are keen to get involved and move the project forward.

“Many Nantwich residents are unaware that there is an Elizabethan or early Stuart walled garden close to the town centre, currently owned by property developers who are intending to build dwellings on the site.

2Although the walled garden site has been owned by developers for around 15 years, so far no building has started.

“The Nantwich Walled Garden Society (NWGS) believes there’s still an opportunity to save and restore the garden and walls.”

For more details on the NWGS visit their website www.nantwichwalledgarden.org.uk